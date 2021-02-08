Semi-truck rollover causing lengthy delays on WB I-90 in Seattle

A semi-truck that rolled over on westbound I-90 at the Rainier Avenue exit in Seattle is causing lengthy delays.

Washington State Patrol reported the rollover around 2 p.m. on Monday.

According to WSP trooper Rick Johnson, the driver has a head and hand injury. It doesn't appear that any other drivers were injured.

Johnson said drivers can expect "long delays."

Use caution in the area and seek alternative routes if possible. Tow trucks are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.