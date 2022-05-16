Semi-truck hits Snohomish River Bridge, NB SR 529 out of Everett closed

Northbound SR 529 out of Everett is closed until further notice after an oversized load semi-truck hit the Snohomish River Bridge.

According to Everett Police, northbound 529 will be closed at E Marine View Dr. I-5 and SR 9 will be a driver's best bet to go north of Everett.

Crews will need to inspect the integrity of the bridge and make sure there is no permanent damage.

The semi and its load are off the bridge, but it will still remain closed for inspection.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.