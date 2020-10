A semi-truck is on fire and blocking southbound lanes of I-5 express lanes in Seattle near Mercer St.

Washington State Patrol PIO, Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted the incident around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, saying the collision is north of Stewart street. Johnson says no injuries have been reported.

Crews are working to extinguish the semi fire. Officials are advising to use alternate routes.

