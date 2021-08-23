Semi-truck driver dies in crash on I-5 near Southcenter
TUKWILA, Wash. - A semi-truck crashed while going southbound at Interstate 5 and I-405 near Southcenter.
The driver of the semi was killed in the collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.
According to WSP, another vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver of that vehicle was merging from southbound I-405 onto southbound I-5 as the semi-truck was approaching 405. The other vehicle changed lanes and hit the semi-truck, causing it to hit a guardrail and go down an embankment.
The roadway was blocked for nearly eight hours.
Courtesy of Washington State Patrol
This is an active investigation.
Q13 News will update as soon as information is available.
