Semi-truck catches fire, blocks SB I-5 express lanes in Seattle for hours

A semi-truck caught fire, blocking southbound lanes of I-5 express lanes in Seattle near Mercer St. for several hours. The driver of the semi has been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials say.

Washington State Patrol PIO, Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted the incident around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, saying the fire happened north of Stewart Street.

Seattle Fire crews continued for several hours to minor and put out hot spots from the burned vehicle. Officials are advising to use alternate routes. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.