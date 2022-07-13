Semi rollover crash on I-405 causing delays near Southcenter

A driver is OK after a semi truck after a semi rollover crash on I-405 in Tukwila on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on I-405, just west of I-5 and near the Southcenter area.

The eastbound off-ramp to I-405 and the southbound I-5 off-ramp to I-405 are blocked, said officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect delays when heading north on I-405 near Southcenter, said Trooper Rick Johnson.

The driver was not hurt.

Tukwila fire officials there was a fuel leak but it is now controlled.

Johnson said when tow trucks arrive at the scene, it will be a full close and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.




