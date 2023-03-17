Semi rollover blocks traffic on SR 167 in Algona: 'Extended and involved closure'

A major crash was expected to block northbound SR 167 for hours after a semi-truck rollover.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crash happened after 1:00 p.m. Friday near Ellingson Rd. (milepost 13) in Algona.

(WSDOT)

It was unclear if anyone was hurt or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

WSDOT said this would be an "extended and involved closure" and asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

