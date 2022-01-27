Semi crashes into scaffolding of building under construction in Downtown Seattle

article

Crews worked to remove a semi-truck after it crashed into the scaffolding of a building under construction in Downtown Seattle on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on 5th Avenue and Marion Street after 9 a.m.

An adjacent building was evacuated as a safety precaution.

No injuries were reported.

