Semi crashes into scaffolding of building under construction in Downtown Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE - Crews worked to remove a semi-truck after it crashed into the scaffolding of a building under construction in Downtown Seattle on Thursday morning.  

The incident happened on 5th Avenue and Marion Street after 9 a.m.

An adjacent building was evacuated as a safety precaution. 

No injuries were reported. 

