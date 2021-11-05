2 semis involved in separate crashes in South Seattle Friday morning

Commuters were hit with traffic delays after two separate semi crashes in South Seattle on Friday morning.

Before 7:30 a.m., a semi-truck crashed into a building in the 1200 block of South Trenton Street in the South Park neighborhood.

Seattle fire officials said after the semi struck the building, a power pole landed on it.

The semi-truck driver was able to get out.

Crews are working to evaluate the stability of the building.

At about 8 a.m., a tipped over semi blocked all northbound lanes on East Marginal Way South and all southbound lanes at Diagonal Avenue South.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

The cause of the crashes are under investigation.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram