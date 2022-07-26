Semi crashes into Wisconsin home; 8-month-old boy dead

article

An 8-month-old boy is dead after a semi tractor/trailer crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County on Monday, July 25.

A Facebook post by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says multiple 911 calls came in about this incident just after 6 p.m. Officials say the semi had been traveling southbound on I-41 when it veered off the interstate through the fence line, crossed the frontage road, and crashed into an occupied residence on Green Valley Road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the semi-tractor/trailer is identified as a 63-year-old man from Little Chute. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The 8-month-old baby boy was inside the home – and died at the scene of the crash.

Semi crashes into Winnebago Co. home in Town of Vinland July 26. 2022 (WLUK)

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Neenah Police Department, Menasha Police Department, Town of Vinland Fire Department, Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar Air Medical, Wisconsin Public Service, Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team, Winnebago County Highway Department, and the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.