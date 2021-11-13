Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:57 AM PST until MON 7:24 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
10
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:07 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:12 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 3:53 AM PST until SUN 8:39 PM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM PST until MON 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Wind Advisory
until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
River Flood Watch
from MON 8:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Semi crash on US 97 sends driver to hospital with critical injuries

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo Credit: Douglas County Fire District 4

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - A driver is in critical condition after a semi crash on Highway 97, just north of Orondo.

First responders were called to a crash on US 97 north of Orondo around 6 p.m. Friday. They found a semi had crashed over the guardrail and tumbled down an embankment into the woods.

Officials say the cab was "sheared from the frame" and the trailer had been broken to pieces, with apples strewn all across the scene of the crash.

Rescuers found the driver "buried in apples and boxes."

The driver was given emergency care, then was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News