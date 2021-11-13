Semi crash on US 97 sends driver to hospital with critical injuries

article

A driver is in critical condition after a semi crash on Highway 97, just north of Orondo.

First responders were called to a crash on US 97 north of Orondo around 6 p.m. Friday. They found a semi had crashed over the guardrail and tumbled down an embankment into the woods.

Officials say the cab was "sheared from the frame" and the trailer had been broken to pieces, with apples strewn all across the scene of the crash.

Rescuers found the driver "buried in apples and boxes."

The driver was given emergency care, then was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

