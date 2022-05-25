Sedro-Woolley stepping up police presence at area schools following Texas school shooting

Police in Sedro-Woolley are stepping up their presence in area schools, just a day after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Mary Purcell Elementary School shared a photo of a Sedro-Wolley police officer with three grade school students.

"Officer Humberg, one of Sedro Woolley’s finest, popped by for a visit this morning," wrote a school spokesperson in a Facebook post. "We are thankful for their continued efforts in making such strong connections with our students."

The police department shared the image, saying there will be ‘an increased presence’ at local schools in the coming weeks. Officials say they want to do everything they can to help students feel safe.

This comes in the wake of a devastating mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on Tuesday. As of publication, 19 children and two teachers have been confirmed killed in the shooting.

RELATED: Texas school shooting: What we know about the victims in Uvalde

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Washington Superintendent Chris Reykdal issued a statement Wednesday morning to educators, saying:

Advertisement

"Washington educators, I know these are the toughest mornings. I want to take this moment to name you - the educators of our children. We see you, we love you, and we know you support our children way beyond learning standards. You don't have to be strong today, just be you."