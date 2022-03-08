Security guard shot outside South Seattle grocery store

article

A security guard was injured Monday night after he was shot outside a grocery store in South Seattle.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Rainier Avenue South.

When police arrived, they found the security guard with gunshot wounds to his legs. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the victim had kicked people out of the store earlier in the day for shoplifting.

Investigators said during the earlier incident, one of the suspected shoplifters reportedly punched and spit on the security guard.

During the evening, the group went back to the store and they were armed with a large stick and a gun and confronted the guard.

Police said the guard and group fought and someone from the group shot the guard. The group fled the scene.

The suspects have not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram