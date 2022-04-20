Officers shoot, kill intruder who broke into Ambassador’s Residence at Peruvian Embassy

Secret Service officers shot and killed an intruder who they say broke into the Ambassador’s Residence at the Peruvian Embassy Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. after the residents called police for a man who had broken and smashed several windows in the back of the residence.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said officers shot the man after first trying to subdue him using tasers.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.