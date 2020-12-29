Second small earthquake near Carnation is the 4th PNW earthquake in 2 days

A second small earthquake shook the Carnation area in King County Tuesday morning a day after two other small earthquakes were reported in Western Washington.

A stronger 5.7-magnitude quake also struck off the Oregon coast early Tuesday.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, a 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Carnation about 6:30 a.m., roughly 18 hours after a 2.2-magnitude earthquake was also reported near Carnation.

The Oregon coast earthquake, which struck about 127 miles west of Bandon, happened at 4:50 a.m.

The Northwest National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said no tsunamis are expected.

The federal agency received 88 responses from people who said they felt the quake, but said little or no area was affected and no people were exposed to danger.

The Tuesday earthquakes follow two other small earthquakes reported Monday: a 2.9-magnitude near Monroe in Snohomish County and a 2.2-magnitude near Carnation.

At least 116 people reported feeling the earthquake near Monroe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s "Did You Feel It" web page. No injuries or damage were reported in either quake, The Seattle Times reported.

The Puget Sound region experiences earthquakes because it lies near the edge of the North American tectonic land plate and the Juan de Fuca, a large oceanic plate. The 700-mile (1,127 kilometer) boundary, a fault known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, runs from Northern California to Canada. Scientists say the Juan de Fuca plate is trying to force its way under the North American plate.

Last year, an earthquake danger assessment by the U. S. Geological Survey said Puget Sound has a 75% or greater chance of being struck by a damaging earthquake in the next 100 years.