Second heat wave comes with smoky air

The excessive heat warning and air quality alert from the National Weather Service is in effect until Saturday evening. The hot and smoky weather spread across Western Washington but not everyone stayed indoors, many ventured outdoors trying to stay cool.

"It’s kind of our last summer day," said Ricci Kennar. "We’re kind of bummed summer’s over."

Either on a boat or on the shore, there was plenty of room on Lake Washington and at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park for families on Friday. A quick dip in the lake was sure to cool off.

RELATED: Northwest heat wave and bad air from wildfires pose danger

No matter how high temperatures soar, someone finds they are required to work outdoors. Construction crews sweltered in near 80 degrees before noon in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. Crews said frequent breaks and heavy hydration were keys to staying healthy in the heat.

Others found the spray park in downtown Kent for a quick way to cool off. Olivia Duron-Smith says her decision to wander through the jets of water was a no-brainer.

"It’s hot," she said. "Everybody should try it."

The cooling center in Kent was busier than another at The Commons, according to city officials, though it might have been less popular that the spray park across the street.

Despite this week’s heat wave, many families across Puget Sound predicted a return to rainy fall weather would return before some were ready.

