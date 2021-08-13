Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Olympics
Air Quality Alert
until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 5:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 3:45 PM PDT, Clallam County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Skamania County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast

Second heat wave comes with smoky air

By
Published 
Weather
Q13 FOX

Washingtonians trying to beat the heat

Residents continue to go outside in attempt to cool down even under excessive heat warning and smoke from wildfires.

RENTON, Wash. - The excessive heat warning and air quality alert from the National Weather Service is in effect until Saturday evening. The hot and smoky weather spread across Western Washington but not everyone stayed indoors, many ventured outdoors trying to stay cool.

"It’s kind of our last summer day," said Ricci Kennar. "We’re kind of bummed summer’s over."

Either on a boat or on the shore, there was plenty of room on Lake Washington and at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park for families on Friday. A quick dip in the lake was sure to cool off.

RELATED: Northwest heat wave and bad air from wildfires pose danger

No matter how high temperatures soar, someone finds they are required to work outdoors. Construction crews sweltered in near 80 degrees before noon in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. Crews said frequent breaks and heavy hydration were keys to staying healthy in the heat.

Others found the spray park in downtown Kent for a quick way to cool off. Olivia Duron-Smith says her decision to wander through the jets of water was a no-brainer.

"It’s hot," she said. "Everybody should try it."

The cooling center in Kent was busier than another at The Commons, according to city officials, though it might have been less popular that the spray park across the street.

Despite this week’s heat wave, many families across Puget Sound predicted a return to rainy fall weather would return before some were ready.

