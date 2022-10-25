Seattle falling short of vision for zero pedestrian deaths by 2030

Emotions are boiling over from city hall to street corners after yet another pedestrian was killed in Seattle on Friday.

Leaders set a goal to end traffic-caused walking and biking deaths by 2030, part of a program called Vision Zero. But, some say the program is stalling, as Seattle’s streets remain dangerous for those who do not travel by vehicle.

"The cars are really fast and construction makes it hard," said Declan Hoban. "It is a lot of navigating."

Hoban walks the sidewalks in the Rainier Valley to and from work and she worries drivers are not keeping watch for people on their feet.

The intersection of Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street is where Seattle Police say a 66-year-old woman was killed Friday night. The driver took off, leaving the woman dead in the road.

Since Seattle launched the Vision Zero campaign in 2015, 1,200 people have been injured and 175 have died navigating the city without a car. Data reveals the city’s south end bears the brunt of casualties.

"It is unacceptable because it is all preventable," said Seattle Councilmember Tammy Morales during a meeting this summer.

In a statement to FOX 13 News, Morales complains that 50% of road fatalities happen in the south end, even as plans for protected bicycle lanes are delayed until 2024.

Morales’ complaints today are just as vigorous as when the Seattle Department of Transportation presented findings to the council this summer.

Seattle Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan last seen leaving the area of Friday’s crash.

If you have information about Friday's deadly hit-and-run crash, you're asked to call Seattle Police at (206) 684-8923.