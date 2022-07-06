Seattle's Pacific Science Center reopens to public after 2 years

article

The Pacific Science Center (PacSci) in Seattle announced it will reopen many of its signature experiences to the public on Wednesday, after closing its doors for more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to PacSci for brand-new experiences as well as familiar ones that our community knows and loves," said PacSci CEO Will Daugherty. "We are proud of the ways we were able to serve the community over the past two years and look forward to igniting curiosity with our in-person experiences again."

Visitors will now be able to explore an immersive planetarium, an educational maze, a dinosaurs exhibit, a live science stage and a tropical butterfly house with over 1,000 insects and plants from around the world. Experiences also include new and updated augmented reality exhibits.

PacSci also houses two IMAX theaters and a laser dome. For the first time ever, daytime laser shows will now also be included as part of general admission. PacSci is also launching a new membership program, with more information on their website.

Pacific Science Center (Image courtesy of Clayton DeFrate)

Since closing its doors in March 2020, PacSci created a free digital catalog of online programming including virtual summer camps, field trips and more. After the center reopens, PacSci will continue to offer digital programming for youth to engage in STEM exploration at home.

PacSci will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the summer. Tickets are available for purchase both online and on-site.