Seattle's City Hall Park to be turned over to King County

Ownership of Seattle's embattled City Hall Park may soon move over to King County.

The County Council approved legislation Tuesday that would allow them to acquire the park, located next to the King County Courthouse. The measure passed the council 7-2.

This decision follows the move in August to clear the park of homeless encampments and address the rise in violent crimes. Since then, the park has been closed for renovations. Now, King County Executive Dow Constantine will need to find ways to further address concerns of safety and sanitation at City Hall Park.

"Today, the Council took a step forward in fulfilling our responsibility to ensure that local government is accessible to all residents of King County," said Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, one of the sponsors of the legislation. "Through having Executive Constantine explore future uses for the park, I am optimistic that the King County civic campus, including the park, will be more accessible, welcoming, and safe for Courthouse employees, jurors, and others seeking access to justice and county services. Further, the many challenges faced by our unhoused neighbors will be better served. I appreciate collaborating with my Council colleagues and the Executive and look forward to continuing this work together."

The legislation requires Constantine to outline usage for the park, as well as plans for relocating encampments that may show up later.

