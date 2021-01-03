Expand / Collapse search
Seattle yoga studio owner defies governor's order and opens business

By
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

SEATTLE, WA - A business owner in Seattle is defying the governor’s order by opening the doors of her yoga studio to customers.

Leah Zaccaria, the owner of Hauteyoga, speaking to SeattleYogaNews.com explained the reason she is going against the state’s mandate.

"I believe that what I’m doing is essential, and safe, and saving lives," she said.

She says what is happening inside of this studio provides much more than a physical work out to her community

 "We say intentions. We bring in intentions. You can call them prayers," she said. "Every single one of my class, sends a message, a message of inspiration, a message of hope, a message of love that is spiritual," she said.

She says folks are asking her if she fears the state will shut her down, or fine her, but says someone has to stand up.

"I’m not going to be shamed for this and I know a lot of people are going to try to shame me, and I stand convicted in my resolve," she said.

Online, people are critiquing Zaccaria for her decision, but some say they can understand her reasoning.

"I disagree with a studio going against the mandates, but I don’t agree with the mandates to begin with," said Mercedes Carrabba.

The governor’s office responded to this, and other businesses going against the mandate, telling Q13 News that defying the orders can cost big fines for non-compliance.

They say the vast majority of businesses are doing the right thing and they hope that others will help protect the health and safety of everyone.