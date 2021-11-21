Seattle woman sentenced for embezzling $150,000 from mountain bike company

article

A Seattle woman was sentenced to 28 months in prison for embezzling more than $150,000 from a high-end mountain bike company.

According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office, 51-year-old Joan Trower worked as an accountant for the company between 2015–2018. In that time, she wrote checks, forged signatures, claimed expenses and transferred money from company accounts to her own via fake tax accounting businesses.

Court records say Trower wrote as many as 13 checks to herself in a single month, and transferred tens of thousands of dollars to her account over the course of months, which she would then spend at area casinos with her boyfriend.

In all, Trower embezzled over $150,000 from company accounts. She must pay $169,597 in restitution to the mountain bike company.

