Seattle woman identified as passenger killed in California bus shooting

The person who was killed in this week’s Greyhound bus shooting in Oroville, California, has been identified as a woman from Seattle, investigators said on Friday.

On Wednesday night, officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside an AM/PM store on Oroville-Dam Boulevard and Feather River Boulevard.

One person died at the scene and four others were injured.

According to the Butte County Coroner’s Office, the person who died was identified as 43-year-old Karin Dalton, who was from Seattle.

Deputies said the suspect fled the scene but police received calls that the suspect was at a Walmart store.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the store and located evidence that gave them cause to believe it was the suspect who was involved in the shooting.

Officers arrested the suspect, a 21-year-old man, he was taken to the Butte County Jail.

