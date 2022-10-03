Seattle woman faces federal drug, gun charges just months after serving 16-year prison sentence

A Seattle woman faces federal drug and gun charges just six months after being released from prison for a murder conviction.

Raven Marilyn Hudson was arrested following a brief confrontation in Seattle's University District, during which authorities say she rammed a patrol car trying to avoid arrest. Authorities were investigating Hudson as a "significant drug dealer" in the area, and a person working with law enforcement purchased fentanyl from her.

According to court documents, police executed a search warrant on her car and reportedly found 600 grams of meth, 118 grams of fentanyl powder, 6,700 fentanyl pills, heroin and cocaine, as well as two Glock pistols, one of which was stolen.

Hudson now faces state charges for drug possession and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says Raven Marilyn Hudson had just been released from prison in Jan. 2022 following a conviction for second-degree murder, which she was convicted of back in 2006.

Due to the drug quantities, Hudson faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, up to life, plus a mandatory minimum five years due to the firearm charge.