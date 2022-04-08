Seattle woman dies snorkeling at national park in Florida

article

A 74-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon after snorkeling at the Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Carol Murrell Maillet, who was from Seattle, was snorkeling along the fort wall by the beach when family members and others heard her screaming but the reason was unknown.

She was brought ashore and bystanders performed CPR on Maillet until medics arrived.

Maillet was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, where she later died.

The incident remains under investigation, and foul play is not believed to be a factor.

Dry Tortugas National Park is in the Gulf of Mexico, west of Key West, Florida.

