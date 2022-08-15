Seattle weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 7 injured

Seattle police are continuing their investigation after one person was killed and several people were injured in shootings over the weekend.

From Friday to Saturday night, there were at least six shootings throughout the city. One of the shootings was fatal, investigators said

Friday, Aug. 12

Before 11:30 p.m., a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were taken to Harborview Medical Center after Seattle police found them in an alley near the 4200 block of South Orcas Street in the Hillman City neighborhood. Their conditions are unknown.

Saturday, Aug. 13

At 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near Occidental Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive South in the SODO neighborhood. Officers found a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her leg , and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witnesses told police there was a shooting around a nearby barand the teen was one of many people who ran from when they heard shots fired. A man later arrived at the hospital with a graze wound to his head.

At about 12:30 a.m., a man was shot near the basketball courts at Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill. Multiple people started performing first aid on the man until medics arrived. He was declared dead at the scene.

After 3 a.m., police found a man with two gunshot wounds near 3rd Avenue South and South Main Street in the Pioneer Square neighborhood. He was taken to HMC in critical condition.

Sunday, Aug. 14

At about 4:30 a.m., Seattle police found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and he told police the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

At about 8 p.m., a 28-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his shoulder. The man was shot near Hamilton View Point in West Seattle.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

Also over the weekend, four people were shot at a park in Renton early Saturday morning. Police are still searching for the suspects.



