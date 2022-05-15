Seattle weather: Widespread rain returns to cap off the weekend

Expect widespread rain and mild temperatures throughout the day. A warm front is currently tracking across our region. It's triggering light steady rain and pockets of moderate downpours across Western Washington.

I want to break down the timeline. Overcast skies and rain continue through the lunch hour so expect it to be dreary.

Temperatures will briefly peak in the lower 60s and upper 50 this afternoon. The winds will kick up every now and then, and we can expect them sustained between 5-15 mph.

A cold front will quickly move through this afternoon - keeping the rain present. As this activity pushes through, we can expect some sunbreaks in the evening (6-8pm). Best shot for that will take place in the lowlands.

Spotty to isolated showers will continue overnight along with some isolated moonbreaks.

This is bad news considering we have a blood moon tonight. It'll be very tough to check that out!

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Get ready for more sunshine tomorrow afternoon! Have a good one :)