Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
9
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Wind Chill Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Chill Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, East Puget Sound Lowlands
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

Seattle weather: Freezing rain expected to cause power outages, travel delays

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

NWS meteorologist discusses freezing rain and what it means for Seattle

Reid Wolcott discusses the impact freezing rain could have on the roads and powerlines

SEATTLE - A dangerous ice storm sweeping through western Washington Thursday night into Friday morning is already a cause for concern regarding slick roads and power outages. 

There will be a mix of snow, sleet and ice accumulating on the roads-- WSP says if you don't have to be on the roads, stay home.

Below are a few things to keep in mind or keep an eye out for: 

Power outages

Several law enforcement agencies took to Twitter to remind the public that you should NOT call 911 if your power goes out or if there is a tree branch on your powerline. 

Contact your utilities provider to report an outage or downed wires/trees.

ALSO SEE: How to prepare if a power outage is likely

Travel headaches

Driving 

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol say if you don't need to travel, stay home. If you're unable to take public transit and are taking your own vehicle, make sure you: 

Flying

Thursday and Friday are some of the busiest travel days ahead of the holiday season. Due to snowstorms across the country, hundreds of flights were delayed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday. 

You can see flight delays and cancelations here.

Train

Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari says the Empire Builder—which runs from Chicago to Seattle and Portland—is canceled for the next few days. He says service is suspended through Sunday.

The single-digit overnight temps and high winds can cause power outages along the tracks. If that happens, a train could be sitting at a crossing with no power. With trains depending heavily on those power systems, if the signal system goes out along the tracks, it will take a long time to get them moving again.

Check Amtrak statuses here.

Trooper offers tips for driving on icy roads

Freezing rain is expected to hit the area Thursday night into Friday morning

Useful links