Seattle weather: Freezing rain expected to cause power outages, travel delays
SEATTLE - A dangerous ice storm sweeping through western Washington Thursday night into Friday morning is already a cause for concern regarding slick roads and power outages.
There will be a mix of snow, sleet and ice accumulating on the roads-- WSP says if you don't have to be on the roads, stay home.
Below are a few things to keep in mind or keep an eye out for:
Power outages
Several law enforcement agencies took to Twitter to remind the public that you should NOT call 911 if your power goes out or if there is a tree branch on your powerline.
Contact your utilities provider to report an outage or downed wires/trees.
- Puget Sound Energy: View and report outages - Call: 1-888-225-5773
- Seattle City Light: View and report outages - Call: 206-684-3000
- Tacoma Public Utilities: View and report outages - Call: 253-502-8602
- Clallam County PUD: View outage map - Call: 360-452-9771 or 800-542-7859
- Jefferson PUD: View and report outages - Call: 360-385-5800
- Kitsap PUD: Call: 360-779-7656
- Mason County PUD #1: Call: 360-877-5249
- Mason PUD #3: Outage map - Report an outage - Call: 360-426-8255
- Pacific Power: Report an outage - Call: 877-508-5088
- Peninsula Light Co.: Report an outage and view outage map - Call: 877-853-1388
- Snohomish County PUD: Outage map - Call: 425-783-1001
ALSO SEE: How to prepare if a power outage is likely
Travel headaches
Driving
Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol say if you don't need to travel, stay home. If you're unable to take public transit and are taking your own vehicle, make sure you:
- Clear off all snow and ice from your car, even on the roof
- Use plowed routes
- Increase your follow distance from other vehicles
- Know the roads before you go; check if Passes are closed
- Know before you go: Winter weather driving tips, what to keep in your car
Flying
Thursday and Friday are some of the busiest travel days ahead of the holiday season. Due to snowstorms across the country, hundreds of flights were delayed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday.
You can see flight delays and cancelations here.
Train
Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari says the Empire Builder—which runs from Chicago to Seattle and Portland—is canceled for the next few days. He says service is suspended through Sunday.
The single-digit overnight temps and high winds can cause power outages along the tracks. If that happens, a train could be sitting at a crossing with no power. With trains depending heavily on those power systems, if the signal system goes out along the tracks, it will take a long time to get them moving again.
