Seattle University extends remote learning through Jan. 30

article

Seattle University announced that winter quarter will be virtual throughout the month of January in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

University president Eduardo M. Peñalver said in a statement that it will extend remote learning through Jan. 30, and school will return to in-person learning on Jan. 31.

During winter break, the school said it would begin the year virtually. Extending remote learning through the end of the month would allow the school to get more information

"Current projections suggest that the Omicron-driven wave will continue to grow rapidly before cresting over the next few weeks," said Peñalver. "While early research continues to indicate that the variant is less severe and results in milder illness compared to earlier variants, especially among vaccinated people, there is still a great deal of uncertainty."

Seattle University hasn’t decided whether it will require booster shots but it is recommending people to get them as soon as possible.

"Public health officials are urging all of us to do what we can to help minimize its spread, mitigate burdens on the health care sector and protect our communities and those at higher risk," Peñalver said.

