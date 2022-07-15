Seattle traffic: I-90 closures, Revive I-5 work that will cause backups this weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation says to expect heavy traffic in and through Seattle all weekend long.

The closures all start Friday night and will end either Saturday morning or Monday morning.

Here's what you need to know:

I-90 closures

Starting 11 p.m. on Friday, All eastbound lanes of I-90 will be closed between Seattle and Mercer Island-- so from the Rainier Ave. S. exit to the Island Crest Way exit, for tunnel maintenance. Those lanes will reopen on Saturday at 6 a.m.

Because Revive I-5 construction is taking place this weekend, I-90 to southbound I-5 is expected to be impacted.

I-5 closures

Southbound

Southbound I-5 in Seattle will be reduced to two lanes from I-90 (Exit 168B) to the West Seattle Bridge/Spokane Street (Exit 163A). This closure will lift at 5 a.m. on Monday.

In Tacoma, southbound I-5 from Portland Ave. to 705 will be shut down starting at 11 p.m. Friday. The stretch of interstate will reopen on Saturday at 6 a.m.

Northbound

Two right lanes on northbound I-5 between the Cherry Street on-ramp and the off-ramp to Olive Way will close for paving work. The Cherry Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Olive Way will also be closed during this time. These lanes will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.