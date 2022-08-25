Seattle traffic: 2 major highway closures happening this weekend, expect delays

Drivers should expect major delays this weekend as two major highways in Seattle are expected to have lane closures and shutdowns.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will reduce southbound I-5 to one lane. This reduction will take place south of the stadiums to Spokane Street for more Revive I-5 work.

All traffic will go through the collector-distributor lanes. The eastbound and westbound I-90 ramps to southbound I-5 will remain open.

The lane reduction on I-5 will last until Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 a.m.

In addition to the Revive I-5 closures, starting at 11 p.m. on Aug. 26, SR 520 will close for part of the SR 520 Montlake Project. The closure is needed to place bridge girders near SR 520 in the Montlake area and shift lanes to create a larger area in between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

This closure will last until the morning of Aug. 29.

WSDOT recommends carpooling or using public transit if you need to travel, or, plan ahead and leave earlier than normal for your commute.