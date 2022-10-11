Seattle to end COVID-19 emergency order Oct. 31

The City of Seattle will end its COVID-19 emergency proclamation on Oct. 31.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the COVID-19 Civil Emergency Proclamation will end on Oct. 31, aligning with Gov. Jay Inslee's decision to end the statewide state of emergency on the same date. Inslee made his announcement on Sept. 8.

"Our city has been working under an emergency proclamation for nearly 1,000 days as we responded to a new pandemic and unprecedented resulting challenges," said Harrell. "While the impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt by our neighbors and communities, it is thanks to our city’s strong response – including our high vaccination rate and strong healthcare system – that we can continue moving toward recovery and revitalization. We will continue to follow the recommendations of public health experts and science leaders to support the safety and well-being of our communities."

According to the city, some systems and waivers put in place during the pandemic will end on Nov. 1, while others will be phased out over time.

Immediate changes will come to policies like property owners limiting evictions and tenant liability, premium pay for food delivery workers, paid sick time for food delivery workers. The city notes sick leave for transportation network drivers is enshrined in a new state law.

Other changes coming later include Safe Street Permits for outdoor dining and retail, which will expire Jan. 31, 2023. The city's vaccine mandate remains in effect, but employees will not be required to wear face masks.