Seattle to close last COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, citing high vaccinations

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
24
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:35 PM PST until TUE 5:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:10 PM PST until WED 12:55 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:05 PM PST until WED 9:54 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:48 PM PST until THU 2:18 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 AM PST until WED 2:35 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 AM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:04 AM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:15 PM PST until TUE 1:54 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:16 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 AM PST until WED 8:48 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:34 PM PST until TUE 2:04 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until WED 7:42 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:05 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Clark County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from MON 10:24 AM PST until MON 6:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Seattle to close last COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, citing high vaccinations

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
West Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(City of Seattle)

SEATTLE - After four months of administering COVID-19 vaccines in West Seattle, the city's vaccine clinic at Neighborhood House closed down Saturday.

There is a light at the end of the COVID tunnel, and local and regional governments are quickly wrapping things up as the state's long-standing mask mandate comes to an end. Governors of Washington, Oregon and California made a joint announcement on Monday, saying they will be dropping the mask mandate on March 12.

Washington, Oregon, California to end mask mandates in schools, most public places on March 12
article

Washington, Oregon, California to end mask mandates in schools, most public places on March 12

Washington, Oregon and California will drop masking requirements for schools and most public places on March 12, the states jointly announced on Monday.

As things hastily return to a pre-pandemic state, Seattle is also dropping its eviction moratorium on Monday, and will drop vaccine requirements for restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms on Tuesday.

Now, the city's vaccination sites—once in high demand just months ago—are rapidly closing as things return to normal.

Seattle has one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S., averaging to roughly 86.1%, based on data from King County. The surge of the omicron variant put major strain on testing and vaccine sites, especially in the greater Seattle area, many of which were backed up for blocks or forced to close down.

The city’s vaccine clinic in West Seattle administered nearly 15,000 doses of the COVID vaccine, Mayor Bruce Harrell said, after opening in the fall. The clinic’s last day was Saturday.

Harrell said the city will be closing its final vaccine clinic, located in Rainier Beach, on Thursday. You can sign up for an appointment on the City of Seattle website.

RELATED: Seattle, King County to end vaccine verification policy at restaurants, gyms, theaters March 1

READ MORE: Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: