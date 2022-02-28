Seattle to close last COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, citing high vaccinations

article

After four months of administering COVID-19 vaccines in West Seattle, the city's vaccine clinic at Neighborhood House closed down Saturday.

There is a light at the end of the COVID tunnel, and local and regional governments are quickly wrapping things up as the state's long-standing mask mandate comes to an end. Governors of Washington, Oregon and California made a joint announcement on Monday, saying they will be dropping the mask mandate on March 12.

As things hastily return to a pre-pandemic state, Seattle is also dropping its eviction moratorium on Monday, and will drop vaccine requirements for restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms on Tuesday.

Now, the city's vaccination sites—once in high demand just months ago—are rapidly closing as things return to normal.

Seattle has one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S., averaging to roughly 86.1%, based on data from King County. The surge of the omicron variant put major strain on testing and vaccine sites, especially in the greater Seattle area, many of which were backed up for blocks or forced to close down.

The city’s vaccine clinic in West Seattle administered nearly 15,000 doses of the COVID vaccine, Mayor Bruce Harrell said, after opening in the fall. The clinic’s last day was Saturday.

Harrell said the city will be closing its final vaccine clinic, located in Rainier Beach, on Thursday. You can sign up for an appointment on the City of Seattle website.

