Seattle teachers vote to go on strike if no agreement is reached by Wednesday morning

Teachers in the Seattle Education Association (SEA) overwhelmingly voted to go on strike if no agreement is reached by Wednesday morning.

SEA said 6,000 people, or 95% of educators, voted to authorize the strike.

The teachers' union said if an agreement is not reached by the first day of school, Sept. 7, then educators will officially go on strike at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The vote comes just a day after Seattle Public Schools said in an email to parents that it was ‘likely’ the start of school would be delayed, as the district continues to negotiate with the teachers’ union.

Officials with the school district said on Monday that SEA rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would have allowed school to start on-time while negotiations continued.

Instead, several hundred Seattle school teachers spent their Labor Day afternoon making picket signs for the possible strike.

"The [memorandum], that’s a distraction—honestly, it’s not going to move us closer to an agreement," said SEA President Jennifer Matter. "This past week we were making a lot of movement, and we remain optimistic we can reach a tentative agreement."

If the start of school is delayed, officials say they are working on a plan to provide pick-up meals for students, as well as reaching out to childcare providers. Regardless of delays, SPS expects after-school athletics to continue.

"I just really, really hope we don't have to strike, because nobody wants that," said fifth grade teacher Sara Williams, while she was making picket signs. "We are all thinking about our families and our students, and we understand the impact that has on families, I wouldn't be here if what the district is proposing was not unconscionable."

Bargaining teams for both sides were at the John Stanford Education Center on Monday, but it’s unclear if any meeting took place between the two.

"I can understand, we all can understand how it is, how anxiety-inducing the unknown is," said Matter. "But I want to assure you that we are fully committed to working to reach a tentative agreement as quickly as possible, and that is our number one goal right now."

School bus contract issues

There’s also the uncertainty of school buses and if there will be enough of them. The district had to bring in First Student, its bus vendor for the last several decades, to cover several dozen routes that the districts new bus vender Zum said it could not support due to staffing issues.

The district says parents were notified of their student's individual bus schedule last week, but a spokesperson told FOX 13 on Monday that they "do not yet know about potentially suspended routes."