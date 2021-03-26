Seattle teachers’ union OKs agreement for return to in-person learning April 5

The union representing 7,000 Seattle Public Schools employees has ratified an agreement to bring elementary students back into the classroom for in-person instruction on April 5.

The Seattle Times reports the agreement makes official a return to school buildings for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle is Washington’s largest public school district with more than 50,000 students.

The Seattle Education Association had 82% of members approve the deal this week.

The parents of about 58% of SPS students indicated in a districtwide survey this week that they plan to return their children to school for hybrid instruction, a district spokesperson said. The district received responses from families of 14,272 of its 24,648 currently enrolled students.

RELATED: Washington changes social distancing minimum requirement in schools to 3 feet apart

Advertisement

Under the agreement, elementary school students and secondary students with disabilities would return to buildings on April 5 — Gov. Jay Inslee’s deadline for districts to offer in-person instruction for young students.

RELATED: Inslee to require all school districts to offer some in-person learning

Some elementary students receiving special education services would return on March 29. Students would attend schools four days per week on half-day schedules for just under three hours, with some attending in the morning and others in the afternoon.

It also includes a commitment to keep as many students as possible with their current classroom educator and maintain 6-foot physical distancing. The agreement was negotiated before Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Thursday that reduced the distancing requirement from 6 to 3 feet.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram