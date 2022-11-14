Seattle students walk out in response to shooting at Ingraham HS; demand safety changes

Hundreds of Seattle students walked out of class Monday and gathered outside City Hall to demand leaders to take action in keeping them safe at schools.

This is in response to last week's shooting at Ingraham High School that left one student dead. Two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting.

The district-wide student walk out was put on by the Seattle Student Union.

During Monday's rally, students demanded increased funding for more school counselors dedicated to behavioral health and other safety resources

The Seattle school district released this statement on the demonstration:

"Seattle Public Schools welcomes student voice. It is fully understandable that students, families and staff are deeply concerned about safety, and we recognize the increased fear and anxiety as a result of the tragic, senseless circumstance at Ingraham High School last Tuesday.

Since Tuesday, the SPS Health Services team has been working with school leaders to provide our students and staff with support. It is essential that our schools – starting with Ingraham High – are safe and healthy learning and teaching environments.

Today, additional counselors and social workers will be at the school. Additional security will be provided on the school campus. While Ingraham will follow its regular bell schedule, educators will be available for students during the morning classes to discuss their experience.

'"I am ready to do the work, alongside you, to make a tragedy such as this never happens again," said SPS Superintendent Brent Jones. "Seattle Public Schools is dedicated to providing a safe, welcoming learning environment for our students, families, educators and staff.'

Supporting student and staff wellness has been and will remain the highest priority.

At Ingraham, students are returning to reclaim their learning space. Principal Martin Floe, school staff, and district teams have provided a supportive, safe space while giving the school community time to heal."

