Seattle store known to be lucky with lottery ticket winners

The Powerball drawing had a jackpot of $490 million on Wednesday night.

Customers were purchasing Powerball tickets at Mercer Mini Mart in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

It’s become known as a lucky place to purchase and win the lottery.

Owners Amy Chinn and Sonny Qu are sister and brother. The pair have seen winners walk away with $4 million, $1 million and even a couple prizes worth nearly $200 thousand.

"It draws a lot of people. All that hoping to win, you know, it’s a drive in every person to win," said Chinn.

Customer Michael McManus said he won a grand prize back in 2008 at the store.

"Sonny, one of the owners of the store, sold me a $20 Washington scratch ticket and I won $1 million," said McManus. "I didn’t say anything. I just handed it to Sonny, ‘Hey, I got another winner,’ and he ran it through the machine and started jumping up and down and yelling, ‘Michael, Michael, you won, you won.’"

Several customers shared what they would do if they won the grand prize.

"I would buy all my family homes, I would pay off all our debt and have all the money to send the kids to college," said Nicole Archer.

"Go to Bali, go to Japan, go to Europe," said Alan Quigtar. "It looks like the store is a winner store, yeah, so hopefully I’ll win."

Click here to see Wednesday night’s drawing.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram