Seattle Sounders FC player tests positive for COVID-19

A Seattle Sounders FC First Team player has tested positive for COVID-19, the league confirmed in a press release Monday.

The team says the player tested positive and immediately self-quarantined under isolation protocol. All other players, technical and support staff have returned multiple negative tests and do not have symptoms, the league stated in the release.

Seattle Sounders FC officials said the player will remain in quarantine until medically cleared. They say the member was not in close contact with other players and staff.

The team also says the announcement is unrelated to another member testing positive on Nov. 13. Players are tested daily and confirmed to test positive for COVID-19 after two consecutive positive test results.

The Sounders are still expected to compete against LAFC on Nov. 24 in Seattle at Lumen Field.