Seattle shooting victim in custody after running from hospital naked to avoid arrest

A 29-year-old man who was shot in the leg in Seattle's Central District was taken into custody after fleeing a hospital naked to avoid being arrested for a felony warrant before police located him hiding in a dumpster.

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 27th Avenue and East Spring Street around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. When police arrived, they found evidence that a crash had occurred and saw approximately 20 shell casings scattered around the scene.

A second crash occurred minutes later at 17th Avenue and East Madison Street. A witness told police that a driver of a red BMW got out and said he had been shot.

Another driver picked up the driver of the BMW and drove him to the hospital. Police said he had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

When police went to the hospital to interview him, they say he was uncooperative and lied about his name. Officers later learned that he had a felony warrant out for his arrest for escaping community custody.

In another attempt to elude officers, police say the man ran out of the hospital in only his hospital gown.

He apparently ditched the hospital gown-- a witness flagged down officers and said she saw a naked man running down the block. When police followed the tip, they saw the man hiding in a dumpster, completely naked, according to police.

The man was arrested and sent to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation. He will be booked into jail when he is medically cleared.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting. They have yet to release any suspect information. It's unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.