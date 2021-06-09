Seattle shooting survivor slowly recovering, worries about uptick in gun violence

A mother of three is at home recovering after being shot in Seattle two weeks ago, but she worries every day about the next shooting as gun violence continues to rise in King County.

"Some days I wake up angry, some days I wake up thankful. Some days I wake up and I don’t understand why this happened to me," shooting survivor Keaira Gaines said.

Gaines was shot on May 26, along with her two cousins, as she drove them home from work around 10 p.m. near the Rainier Beach neighborhood in Seattle.

She was shot five times in the leg as she sat behind the steering wheel. Gaines desperately tried to find a hospital as her cousin dialed 911 in the back seat. Just as she thought she wouldn’t survive, she spotted a Seattle police car.

The officers were responding to reports of gunfire, so she followed them and flagged them down for help.

Bandages now hide bullet holes in her legs. She said she can’t get up and cook, she can’t stand for long periods of time, and she can’t walk far. She can’t go anywhere without her walker now.

"Whoever did this, I want you to know that you changed my life dramatically," Gaines said.

"I’m still scared to do certain things. I’m still getting my life back. [I'm] just happy to be here with my kids," Gaines said.

She worries about the next shooting, the next victim, and the next family to be impacted.

"I’m tired of all this senseless crime. I'm tired of people losing their life over senseless crime. I just don’t understand what is going on in the world today," Gaines said. "I just hope you find it in your heart to turn yourself in, ‘cause I didn’t deserve this. My cousin doesn’t deserve this. My kids don’t deserve what I am going through," she finished, addressing the shooter.

King County officials say the county is currently on course to set another deadly record for gun violence.

In 2021, there have been 69 total shooting victims in King County.

Unfortunately, many of those are young people. On average, five kids are killed every year in King County due to gun violence. In the last two months, there have been several shootings throughout the county where children were victims to gun violence.

Gaines said the medical bills are piling up, and her family has set up a GoFundMe to help her get by.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

