Deputies: Body found on SR 509 near south Seattle ID'd as 16-year-old girl

The victim that sparked baseless online rumors that there is a serial killer in Seattle or King County has been identified as a 16-year-old girl.

On Oct. 7, a body was found on the side of Highway 509, near South Seattle. King County Sheriff's deputies didn't release much information at the time other than to say a "female was found deceased" on the side of the road.

After she was discovered, claims erupted over social media that Seattle residents were warned by law enforcement to be on the lookout for a serial killer. The online claim said multiple women were found dead in Burien and SODO, all apparently posed the same way.

"King County Detectives have been notifying locals about a serial killer in Seattle right now," read a tweet that was shared to Instagram, where it amassed nearly 40,000 likes. "Multiple women’s bodies have been discovered recently in the Burien and SODO area, apparently posed in the same way," the post continued, referring to a district of downtown Seattle.

"Serial killer warning in Seattle!" read another tweet, which included a screenshot of an email attributed to a local bar manager. The email claimed a killer had been "abducting and dismembering women in their 30s" between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the south Seattle area.

The King County Sheriff’s Office and Seattle Police Department both said they are not investigating a suspected serial killer. The sheriff’s office, whose jurisdiction includes Burien, said it had no evidence of deaths under investigation in these locations sharing similar characteristics.

"The King County Sheriff’s Office is aware of unsubstantiated on-line social media reports that select death investigations, in the vicinity of South Park / SR509, may share similar characteristics," the statement read. "At this time, the Sheriff’s Office has identified no evidence affirming this for any cases under our jurisdiction."

Deputies did not specify if the teen found on 509 was dismembered like the rumors suggested. However, they are still investigating her death. They are asking for dashcam video from anyone who was driving southbound on 509 between the 1st Ave. bridge and the 112th St exit on Friday, Oct. 7 between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Officials are asking for footage if drivers saw anything suspicious, like a stopped vehicle on the highway, people on the roadway, etc.

If you have any information, you can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app. You can also call the King County Sheriff's Office tip line at (206) 296-3311 and reference case #C22033455.