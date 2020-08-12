Seattle schools officially go online this fall but some specifics remain elusive

September approaches quickly and by and large public school students will notice it’s going to start like it ended earlier this spring – learning will happen online.

But a one-size-fits-all approach won’t meet the needs for nearly 50,000 students and their families.

On Wednesday Seattle’s school board voted unanimously to begin school this fall online. The district is also working to expand childcare and detail how to provide in-person instruction for special needs students.

“I and this team are committed to providing the best high-quality remote teaching and learning as possible,” said SPS Superintendent Denise Juneau.

The school board spent hours discussing a plan state regulators require each district to submit detailing how and where this year’s students will learn.

Board members also discussed updates on how the district planned to provide education for special needs students and where that could happen, though final details have yet to be released.

Advertisement

Plus, the district is planning to nearly double the locations it offers childcare.

But considering other challenges, like making sure each student has access to the technology that makes distancing learning possible – there’s still more work ahead for the school board.

A video shared on social media by the district showcased an elementary school teacher who praised online learning methods she used during the summer months.

“I was really nervous about the fall,” said teacher Becky Kitzman. “What this pandemic has done for me is it’s made me say I don’t know what’s coming next and I have to be okay with that.”

State public school officials also announced it will disburse nearly $9 million from federal monies to help make sure nearly thousands of kids state-wide have access the technology required to learn from home.