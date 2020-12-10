Seattle Santa creates life-sized snow globe to safely spread holiday cheer

A local Santa Claus is not letting the pandemic stop him from spreading Christmas cheer.

Dan Kemmis has been dressing up as Santa for the past 15 years, raising money for families in need and greeting families on Greenwood Avenue in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood.

He says canceling the tradition was not something he was willing to do.

"One of the ways you make yourself feel better is you help somebody else, right?" he told Q13 News.

Kemmis put himself in a snow globe to keep himself and others safe - and families are taking notice for good reason.

You can find Santa at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and 76th Street until December 23.