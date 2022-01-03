Seattle resumes garbage, recycling, compost collection
SEATTLE - The city of Seattle said it will resume garbage, recycling and compost collection on Monday.
Residents whose collection was skipped last week can set out double their normal amount on their collection day. They will not be an additional charge, the city said.
Collection was called off for several Seattle neighborhoods last week because of snow.
Seattle Public Utilities said customers can put extra garbage in plastic bags next to their bins, and extra recycling can go in a cardboard box, paper bag or personal can, and extra compost can go in a personal can or plastic bag.
City officials said contractors will try to collect this "off-week" recycling but may not be able to collect at all. If recycling isn’t picked up this week, customers can set out double on their next recycling collection day.
