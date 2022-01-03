Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, East Puget Sound Lowlands
7
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:15 AM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:56 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior

Seattle resumes garbage, recycling, compost collection

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Delayed trash pickup in Seattle after snowstorm

The city of Seattle said it will resume garbage, recycling and compost collection on Monday.

SEATTLE - The city of Seattle said it will resume garbage, recycling and compost collection on Monday. 

Residents whose collection was skipped last week can set out double their normal amount on their collection day. They will not be an additional charge, the city said. 

Collection was called off for several Seattle neighborhoods last week because of snow. 

RELATED: Garbage piling up? Seattle prepares to pick up extra waste when collection resumes

Seattle Public Utilities said customers can put extra garbage in plastic bags next to their bins, and extra recycling can go in a cardboard box, paper bag or personal can, and extra compost can go in a personal can or plastic bag.

City officials said contractors will try to collect this "off-week" recycling but may not be able to collect at all. If recycling isn’t picked up this week, customers can set out double on their next recycling collection day.

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps 
WATCH: Forecast and Radar 
READ: Closures and Delays 
CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map 
INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Lisa VillegasErin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan, Abby Acone and Scott Sistek