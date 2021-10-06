Expand / Collapse search

Seattle restaurant partners with UW Medicine to offer COVID vaccine, boosters

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
COVID-19 in Washington
Q13 FOX

Johnson & Johnson seeks FDA approval of COVID-19 booster shot

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize a booster shot for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine as the government looks to expand its booster program.

SEATTLE - A Seattle restaurant might be the first in the nation to offer COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots. This is at Bluwater Bistro in Seattle's Leschi neighborhood.

It's a partnership between UW Medicine and King County Health.

The owner says it's about embracing the restaurant community's roots and providing a safe environment for guests to get immunized.

All three types of vaccine are available at the restaurant. There are four more clinics this month and one in early November. Reserve a future date by emailing info@bluwatwrbistro.com.

Available dates are:

10.08.21
10.13.21
10.27.21
10.29.21
11.03.21

READ MORE: More than 70% of Washingtonians 12 and up are fully vaccinated, DOH reports

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram