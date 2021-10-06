Seattle restaurant partners with UW Medicine to offer COVID vaccine, boosters

A Seattle restaurant might be the first in the nation to offer COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots. This is at Bluwater Bistro in Seattle's Leschi neighborhood.

It's a partnership between UW Medicine and King County Health.

The owner says it's about embracing the restaurant community's roots and providing a safe environment for guests to get immunized.

All three types of vaccine are available at the restaurant. There are four more clinics this month and one in early November. Reserve a future date by emailing info@bluwatwrbistro.com.

Available dates are:

10.08.21

10.13.21

10.27.21

10.29.21

11.03.21

