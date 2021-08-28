Seattle rally demands US not abandon Afghan allies

The sounds coming from Westlake Park in Seattle on Saturday had a purpose.

"It’s to get more people involved and have our demands heard," Sahar Yusufi said.

The group, Aghans of Seattle, organized a rally hoping to bring more awareness to the crisis in Afghanistan. They are angry over the way in which the US is withdrawing from Afghanistan.

With days left before the Aug. 31 deadline, some say the US needs a better plan.

"We are here to extend that deadline it’s nothing enough we see what is happening at Kabul airport and these people deserve better," a speaker said.

In the crowd, there were people intimately aware of the dangers the Taliban poses to the Afghan people who supported US troops for all these years.

"Taliban going door by door. That is really dangerous for them," AhmadNavid Andar said.

Andar knows if he was in Afghanistan now, the Taliban would be after him.

"This guy protected my life for years I’m going to stand by him," John Donoso said.

Donoso says while he was a US contractor in Afghanistan, Andar was his translator and security.

"I have 10 more families and colleagues who are still trapped in Kabul now they need our support," Donoso said.

Donoso says a pending economic collapse will worsen the humanitarian crisis unfolding.

He is urging people to reach out to senators and representatives to urge them to expedite the paperwork process for Afghan allies to obtain visas to evacuate.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram