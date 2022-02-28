Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Public Schools to continue with current mask requirements 'until further notice'

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4:40PM
COVID-19 in Washington
FOX 13 Seattle

Washington, Oregon, California to end mask mandates in schools, most public places by March 12

Washington, Oregon and California will drop masking requirements for schools and most public places on March 12, the states jointly announced on Monday.

SEATTLE - Masks will continue to be required until further notice in Seattle Public Schools, the district said Monday after Gov. Jay Inslee announced the statewide masking requirement for schools would be lifted on March 12.

In a statement posted online, Seattle Public Schools said: "Future decisions on mask use within the district will be made in partnership with public health, and its implementation will be established after consultation and mutually agreed upon guidelines that are reached through bargaining with our labor partners."

District officials said SPS would continue requiring masks until further notice in schools and on buses as required by law:

  • Continue until further notice with our current policy requiring mask use by all students, staff, visitors and others while they are indoors and outdoors at all SPS buildings;
  • Continue to require mask use on school buses, as required by federal law;
  • Base updates to current masking policy on the specific needs of the district, informed by local public health guidance.
  • Negotiate with the Seattle Education Association, as required by the current collective bargaining agreement, to arrive at a mutually agreeable position regarding any permanent change to mask use requirements throughout the district.
Washington, Oregon, California to end mask mandates in schools, most public places by March 12
article

Washington, Oregon, California to end mask mandates in schools, most public places by March 12

Washington, Oregon and California will drop masking requirements for schools and most public places on March 12, the states jointly announced on Monday.

The governors of Washington, Oregon and California announced Monday that schoolchildren will no longer be required to wear masks starting March 12.

"With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance," the governors said in a statement. There are more than 7.5 million school-age children across the three states.

The governors of the three states announced the measure in a joint statement as part of new indoor mask policies that come as coronavirus case and hospitalization rates decline across the West Coast.

The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at most indoor places in California starting Tuesday and at schools on March 12, regardless of vaccination status. In Washington and Oregon, all the requirements will lift on March 12.

The milestone comes as much of the country relaxes public health orders, including school mask mandates, in an effort to restore normalcy and boost economic recovery.

Most of Washington can go maskless, according to CDC

Gov. Inslee has not changed the date of the removal of masks in Washington state, despite the CDC saying it's okay

The Associated Press contributed to this report.