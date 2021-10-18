Seattle Public Schools staff is 99% vaccinated, district says

article

Seattle Public Schools reports that, as of Monday, 99% of their staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This announcement was made as Washington governor Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate goes into effect, requiring all state employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID or be approved for a religious or medical exemption from the vaccine.

Out of 7,283 SPS employees, the school district says all principals are vaccinated, more than 99% of all teachers and 99% of management staff are vaccinated.

Some employees are also taking leave to complete their vaccinations in the next few days. Of all SPS staff, 205 employees have been granted exemptions from the vaccine.

"The vaccination rates of our employees reflect the tremendous dedication of our teachers and staff to student and community health and well-being," said SPS interim Superintendent Brent Jones. "Seattle Public Schools’ employees, the Seattle Education Association, and Principals’ Association of Seattle Schools, have prioritized safety so our students can focus on learning."

