Seattle Public Schools reports record-high 704 COVID cases in just a week's time

Seattle Public Schools’ most recent COVID-19 dashboard update showed a massive spike in coronavirus cases across the school district.

According to the data table, 704 people contracted COVID-19 in just a week’s time, including 145 staff members and 643 students.

This comes just a week after students returned to class from winter break, and as many area schools and universities weigh a return to online learning amid another wave of coronavirus.

The surge in COVID cases is far and away the largest since the district’s dashboard was started in Sep. 2020. For comparison, the next-largest spike was between Dec. 11-17 at 139 cases, followed by 103 cases just a week later.

The table shows 902 cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks.

Schools with the highest number of cases currently include Franklin High School at 94 cases, Roosevelt High School at 83, Ballard High School at 80 and Nathan Hale High School at 72.

You can find the full, up-to-date dashboard on the Seattle Public Schools website.

