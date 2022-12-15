Seattle Public Schools plan to move to remote learning on snow days this year

Seattle Public Schools announced that remote learning will replace snow days this year in an effort to prevent the district from having to extend the school year beyond June 30 for possible makeup days.

In the fall, the district and teachers with the Seattle Education Association (SEA) worked together to create a remote instruction plan for snow days. The school year was delayed due to an union strike, and the move for remote learning was to keep kids from being in the classroom any longer than was required.

So, if weather conditions lead to delays or cancelations, the district will do one of two things: have a two-hour late start with in-person learning or have remote learning if school buildings are closed.

"Families will receive communication from the district if we have a two-hour delay or are switching to remote learning. Families will also receive communication from your student’s school with more information about how the school day will look if we have a remote learning day," the district said on its website.

If there are anticipated multiple days in a row of remote learning due to winter weather, the first day will act as a two-hour delayed start day remotely, and the rest of the days will begin at normal time.

Students are asked to bring home materials for remote learning for Christmas break in the event that there is a winter weather event on the return to school after the holidays.