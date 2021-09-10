Seattle Public Schools offering free in-school testing for students, staff

Seattle Public Schools will provide free, in-school COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

Testing will be available for anyone who has symptoms or following a known exposure.

"There are no concrete plans to modify "screening" – but needing to adapt to ensure best practices is always a part of the conversation. That conversation is ongoing, and includes Public Health – Seattle & King County and state DOH," the district said.

District students, staff and parents can find more information here.

