Seattle Public Schools offering free in-school testing for students, staff
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools will provide free, in-school COVID-19 testing for students and staff.
Testing will be available for anyone who has symptoms or following a known exposure.
"There are no concrete plans to modify "screening" – but needing to adapt to ensure best practices is always a part of the conversation. That conversation is ongoing, and includes Public Health – Seattle & King County and state DOH," the district said.
District students, staff and parents can find more information here.
